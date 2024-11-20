Man (39) and woman (36) charged with possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply in Derry

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 20th Nov 2024, 10:52 GMT
A 39-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman have been charged with various drugs offences including possession of a Class A Controlled drug, possession of a Class A Controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a Class B Controlled drug.

Both are due to appear at Derry Magistrates Court today, Wednesday November 20.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

It is understood the charges are in relation to a policing operation conducted by officers from the Derry City & Strabane District Support Team on Monday November 18, during which, police said, two people were searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act in the Strand Road area of the city.

A 40-year-old woman arrested as part of the investigation as officers conducted a search at a property in the Cityside area on Tuesday, November 19, remained in police custody as of Tuesday evening.

