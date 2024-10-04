Man (40) arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after 'short pursuit' by police on Culmore Road Derry
A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said that district Support Team officers were on patrol at around 7.50pm when they observed a vehicle – a BMW - driving closely behind their vehicle.
Police said this vehicle subsequently moved off at speed, and that officers activated their vehicle’s blue lights and siren in an attempt to stop the vehicle.
Police said that the driver of the vehicle continued on, and a short pursuit followed. When the vehicle came to a stop, police arrested a 40-year-old male on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving when unfit through drink or drug, failing to stop for police, failing to provide a specimen of breath for preliminary test, obstructing police, and resisting police.
The man was taken into custody.