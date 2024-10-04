Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police in Derry have arrested a man on suspicion of dangerous driving and other offences in relation to a road-related incident on the Culmore Road in the city on Thursday evening, October 3.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said that district Support Team officers were on patrol at around 7.50pm when they observed a vehicle – a BMW - driving closely behind their vehicle.

Police said this vehicle subsequently moved off at speed, and that officers activated their vehicle’s blue lights and siren in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said that the driver of the vehicle continued on, and a short pursuit followed. When the vehicle came to a stop, police arrested a 40-year-old male on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving when unfit through drink or drug, failing to stop for police, failing to provide a specimen of breath for preliminary test, obstructing police, and resisting police.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland car.

The man was taken into custody.

Enquiries are ongoing, and police appeal to anyone with footage, which may assist the investigation, to call 101, quote reference 1514 of 03/10/24 or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org