Man and woman to be sentenced for Derry city centre assault that left man critical

A man and woman will be sentenced on December 15 for an assault in Derry city centre that left a man in a critical condition.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Tuesday's sitting of Derry Crown Court a defence barrister indicated his client wished to be re-arraigned on a single charge related to the assault on September 6 last year.

Martin Sheridan (31) of Spencer Road in Derry was re-arraigned on one charge of maliciously and unlawfully causing grievous bodily harm on a man in the city centre on September 6 last year.

When the single charge was put to him he pleaded guilty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

His co-accused, Courtney Temple (21) of Magazine Street in Derry had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of common assault on the same man on the same date.

The court was told that a personal statement was available from the injured party.

Defence barrister for Sheridan, Sean Doherty, said that a pre-sentence report was required but added that his client had always accepted he had struck the victim.

He said the only issue had been did the injuries amount to grievous bodily harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence counsel for Temple, Sinead Rogan, said her client was currently in Hydebank and had pleaded guilty earlier.

A prosecutor said that the two defendants should be sentenced together.

Both defendants, who are currently in custody, will be sentenced on December 15.

The victim in the case was in a critical condition in hospital for some time after the assault in the Sackville Street area of Derry’s city centre.