Man arrested in Derry on suspicion of animal cruelty after dog buried alive

Inspector Kyle Rowntree said: "On Thursday 16th March, officers also conducted a search under warrant at a property in the Carnhill area. Three dogs were removed and placed into the appropriate care for their wellbeing. Enquiries are continuing and police would like to thank the local community for their assistance in relation to this investigation.

"The man was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty offences and is currently in police custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Enquiries are continuing and we continue to appeal for information in relation to this investigation. Anyone who can help with the investigation should contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1530 15/03/23. You can submit a report online to us via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”

The dog which was buried alive and hit with rocks.