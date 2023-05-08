Man charged in connection with Derry city centre burglary
A 36-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences following a burglary at commercial premises in the Newmarket Street area of Derry on Saturday, May 6.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 8th May 2023, 09:07 BST- 1 min read
The charges include aggravated burglary with intent to commit unlawful damage, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and criminal damage.Police confirmed he is due to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court on Monday, May 8.As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service, police said.