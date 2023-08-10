The 22-year-old man has been charged with three counts of common assault, and criminal damage. He is due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 30th August. As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed it was made aware of a dog attack in the Clon Elagh area of Derry on Friday 4th August. The dog involved in the alleged attack is now in Council’s care pending an ongoing investigation. Any evidence relating to this attack should be passed to Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Dog Control service which can be contacted on 02887252251 [email protected] or contact the PSNI directly.