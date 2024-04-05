Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ciaran Bradley (29) of Coleraine Road in Portstewart was charged with headbutting his partner on August 13, 2022.

The court heard that initially Bradley had contacted police to report an assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said that after an argument with his then partner he had initially gone out for a walk in order to calm himself down but was followed by his partner who he then headbutted.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

Bradley later claimed that he initially believed that he had headbutted her but had in fact only pushed her.

Bradley then reported himself to police over the incident.

He told them that he realised that the push was an assault.

The court also heard that the victim did not want a restraining order imposed.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that Bradley had pleaded at the earliest opportunity and reported himself to police.

He said on the issue of whether he pushed or headbutted the woman he had pleaded guilty.