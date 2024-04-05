Man charged with assaulting former partner sentenced in Derry
Ciaran Bradley (29) of Coleraine Road in Portstewart was charged with headbutting his partner on August 13, 2022.
The court heard that initially Bradley had contacted police to report an assault.
He said that after an argument with his then partner he had initially gone out for a walk in order to calm himself down but was followed by his partner who he then headbutted.
Bradley later claimed that he initially believed that he had headbutted her but had in fact only pushed her.
Bradley then reported himself to police over the incident.
He told them that he realised that the push was an assault.
The court also heard that the victim did not want a restraining order imposed.
Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that Bradley had pleaded at the earliest opportunity and reported himself to police.
He said on the issue of whether he pushed or headbutted the woman he had pleaded guilty.
District Judge Barney McElholm, noting that he had four previous assault charged against the same victim, sentenced him to an 18 months probation order.