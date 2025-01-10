Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrates Court charged with non-fatal strangulation of his mother, assault and criminal damage.

Lee Gibbons (21) of Carlisle Road in Derry was charged with, on May 16 last year, non-fatal strangulation of his mother and destroying her TV.

Following his arrest, Gibbons told police that he had been heavily intoxicated at the time and was deeply remorseful for what he'd done.

Defence Barrister Michael Donaghey said that Gibbons had a 'very volatile' relationship with his mother that was not helped by his issues with alcohol.

He said that Gibbons described his state of intoxication as being at 20 on a scale of 1-10 but added that he 'hasn't touched a drop' since his arrest.

District Judge Barney McElhom said that he was giving Gibbons his 'very last chance', sentencing him to ten months in custody, suspended for three years and ordering him to pay a compensation order of £455 for the TV.