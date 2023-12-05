News you can trust since 1772

Man dies following work accident on Beechwood Avenue in Derry

A 45-year-old dad of two has died while working at Beechwood Avenue on Monday, December 4.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 5th Dec 2023, 10:49 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 10:49 GMT
The Limavady man is described as ‘One [of] life’s true gentlemen’ and was said to be at work when the incident occurred. An air ambulance was deployed and landed nearby in St Joseph’s Boy’s School but the man sadly passed away. Police say the man’s death is not being treated as suspicions at this time.

The man was dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police attended the scene of a sudden death in the Beechwood Avenue area of Derry / Londonderry on Monday 4th December. The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”

