'Man Down' encourages others to speak up about mental illness

TWO young men from Derry are heading up a mental health campaign in a bid to encourage men to speak out about how they feel.

Oisin O’Donnell and Martin McDonagh, who are both 19 years-old, took the brave decision

to share their own personal struggles in a move to help others.

Working together, they came up with their ‘Man Down’ concept which aims to dismiss the

idea that men are expected to ‘man up’ when things get difficult.

The pair decided to launch their ‘Man Down’ campaign to coincide with World Mental

Health Day on Thursday, October 10. This year’s theme was the prevention of suicide

which made the timing of their event even more fitting.

The young men first came up with the initiative when taking part in Third Space, a good

relations programme delivered in partnership by Extern and Verbal.

Third Space works with young people to support and make a tangible difference to their

lives. The project is supported through EU funding under PEACE IV Programme managed by

the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB)

Over the course of six months, Oisin and Martin worked with project workers on creating a

short digital film. However, keen to have their voices heard, these inspirational men did not

stop there. They wanted their positive message to reach as many young men and women

as possible. After securing a grant from the ‘Change Something Fund,’ they have been able

to take their campaign one step further.

Working with local artist, Rebecca Duddy, they have designed a wall mural, which is

currently on display outside Verbal. They have also designed wristbands which includes

their ‘Man Down’ logo alongside Lifeline’s 24hour helpline number.

Following their launch, Oisin and Martin hope to engage with youth groups in and around

the city to promote their message.

Revealing why they decided to focus on men’s mental health, Oisin O’Donnell said: “From

our own personal experiences, Martin and I know how difficult it is to speak out and to

admit that you are not feeling ok. That’s hard and it takes guts. A lot of the time, men

especially, feel that they can’t talk about their emotions or they feel that they have to be

strong but they don’t.

He continued: “I have seen first-hand how struggling with mental health issues can

devastate families and friendships. What we hope to achieve through this campaign is to

encourage men and women to speak out and to ask for the help and support that they

need. We want to spread this message far and wide and we are grateful that Third Space

and The Change Something Fund has given the opportunity to do this,” said Oisin.

Claire Harkin, Third Space Manager for Verbal has praised both men for the journey they’ve

made so far.

“Digital storytelling lies at the heart of Verbal’s work within the Third Space Project- offering

young people a voice and a platform to share that voice. From the very beginning, Martin

and Oisin were determined that they wanted to create a digital piece on mental health to

encourage people, particularly young men, to speak out about what they are going through.

All their hard work and dedication to the project has paid off. We knew that they had

created something very powerful, but it’s their determination to help others that has been

the driving force in the pushing this campaign forward. They should be very proud of all

they’ve achieved.”

Joanna Tarach, Third Space Manager for Extern has also commended both men.

“Extern is an organisation which always puts people at the centre of its work, and Third

Space is no exception. We have helped to build things like resilience, self-confidence and

important social interaction skills – all of which are vital as they develop into young adults

and make their mark in the world.

“The Man Down campaign and what it aims to do are all the more authentic because these

are the voices of our young people which are being heard – openly, directly and honestly.

And if the Man Down message can help even one other young person to seek the help they

need, then that will be a remarkable achievement,” said Joanna.