Man facing allegations he threw bleach over partner denied bail at Derry Court

A man has been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrate's Court charged with a litany of domestic offences including throwing bleach over his pregnant partner.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Curran (30) of Ebrington Terrace in Derry appeared charged with non fatal strangulation on August 14, possessing an offensive weapon namely a bottle of bleach, assault, making threats to kill and behaving in a manner that could be deemed domestic abuse, among other charges.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail at the hearing before the Magistrate’s Court in Derry on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that police were called to an address after members of the public reported hearing an argument.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

Police attended, the court was told, and Curran and his partner answered the door. The defendant was alleged to have been abusive, 'shouting and swearing' at police.

When he was arrested, a friend of the alleged victim told police to follow up with the woman.

Police spoke to the woman and she outlined a series of alleged assaults, includingnon fatal strangulation, when it is alleged the accused put a charger lead around her neck, and an incident where he allegedly threw the bleach over her and himself before trying to set it alight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that the woman said that Curran had 'changed' following his release from prison, and the court also heard that he had allegedly accused her of sleeping with someone else.

The defendant's brother also claimed he had made threats towards him as well.

Bail was opposed during the hearing on Friday due to the risk of reoffending, as Curran has 36 previous convictions and also due to the risk of interference with witnesses.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott told the court that Curran’s record was mostly for driving and there was no domestic offences there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said his client was denying all the charges and could be released on bail with 'stringent conditions'.

District Judge Ted Magill said these were 'serious allegations' against a pregnant woman.

The judge refused to grant bail and Curran was remanded in custody to appear again on September 11.