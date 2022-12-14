Man in court charged with attempted murder of 2 PSNI officers in Strabane

Court.

Charlie Love of Bridge Street, Strabane faced two charges of attempted murder, and charges of causing an explosion likely to endanger life and possessing explosives with intent to endanger relating to an incident on November 17.

A Detective Inspector said he could connect the accused to the charges but this was challenged by Seamus Lannon a defence barrister.

The police officer told the court that at 10.58pm a police patrol in the Mount Carmel area of Strabane became aware of a 'large flash and a loud bang' as their vehicle passed.

In a follow up search, an explosive crater was found at bottom of a corrugated fence around a building site.

A command wire was also found leading to what police believe was the firing point close to a tree stump.

The court heard that the device used 'military grade explosives'.

Police found a drill with some wiring which they believed to be the trigger mechanism and also points of entry and exit to the site. Part of the fence was dented and police believed that this was where exit was made.

The officer said that the defendant was arrested the next day, and his mobile phone was seized, and made a series of ‘no comment’ interviews and was released.

The court heard claims that forensic tests on various items found at the scene had revealed a profile matching Love's.

These included a profile on the drill, the trigger of the drill, on the command wire and on a metal post at the fence.

Mr Lannon challenged the connection and asked was DNA transferrable and the officer said that was not his field. The officer was asked were people who engaged in this type of activity not usually forensically aware, and the officer said people had been convicted on the basis of forensics.

The officer agreed that Love was 'a vulnerable adult' who had been accompanied by an appropriate adult during interviews.

District Judge Alanah McSorley ruled that the test for connection had been made.

The Detective Inspector then objected to bail on the grounds of the risk of re-offending.

He claimed Love as 'an extremely dangerous individual'.

He claimed the defendant was involved with the dissident republican group Saoradh and had taken part in a protest outside Strabane PSNI Station on November 25. He said that the New IRA had claimed this attack.

The court heard that a civilian vehicle had been in the area at the time of the attack and there were fears that people could be at risk.

The officer said police believed Love could continue 'to engage in terrorist activity' and said that police were finding that people were unwilling to engage with the police investigation due to fear.

Mr Lannon said his client had made no effort to flee, and that as his links were all in the Strabane area, he would not be able to cope away from his support network.

The barrister said that the evidence gathering stage was mostly complete and his client could not interfere with an investigation as he did not know what areas were being investigated.

