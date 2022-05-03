Man killed in Inishowen collision is named locally as Jim Kenny

Mr Kenny (42) was a father of two and well-known and respected in the local area.

Donegal County Councillor Martin McDermott, who lives locally to Mr Kenny, said the entire community is shocked and saddened by his tragic and untimely passing.

“Everyone is shocked and devastated. It’s another tragedy for an area that has seen many of them in recent years. I offer my condolences to his family, his brother, to the Glackin family and to all his friends. Our thoughts are also with the lady who was seriously injured.”

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The late Jim Kenny. Photo used with permission.

Mr Kenny died in the road traffic collision that occurred on Monday evening, May 2 at approximately 10.50pm.

The collision involved two vehicles on the Mountain Road between Buncrana and Carndonagh.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of their injuries. The condition of the passenger, a female aged in her 30s, is described as serious.

The Mountain Road (R244) was closed between Buncrana and Carndonagh as the scene was preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. It has since reopened.

The late Jim Kenny from Malin Head.

Gardaí in Buncrana are appealing for witnesses to come forward and to those with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.