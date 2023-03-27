Man returned for trial on charges of ill treating or neglecting Derry care home patients

Shaun Lynch (53) of Ballybegleg, Newtowncunningham in County Donegal appeared at a preliminary enquiry at Derry Magistrate's Court on Monday.

He faces a total of seven charges of ill treating or neglecting a total of six patients, five men and one woman, who were in his care at Owen Mor Nursing Home on dates between January 31, 2010 and December 1, 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

Lynch said he did not wish to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.

A barrister representing Lynch said that his client 'vehemently denies' all the charges and added there was no injury to any patient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad