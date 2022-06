A Garda spokesperson confirmed to the Journal that Gardai attended the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision ‘that occurred at approximately 1:20am on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at St Mary’s Road, Buncrana , County Donegal.’

“The driver of the only vehicle involved, a man in his 30s, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with serious injuries.The road was closed for a time but has since reopened. Investigations are ongoing.”