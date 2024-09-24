Man to appear in Derry court over charges of dangerous driving and possession of a Class B drug
Police in Derry investigating traffic-related incidents have charged a man with a number of offences, including dangerous driving, using a motor vehicle without insurance and failing to stop where an accident occurred causing injury.
The man has also been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug, being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug and possessing criminal property.
He is due before Derry’s Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, September 24.
As is normal, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.