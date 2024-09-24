Man to appear in Derry court over charges of dangerous driving and possession of a Class B drug

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police in Derry investigating traffic-related incidents have charged a man with a number of offences, including dangerous driving, using a motor vehicle without insurance and failing to stop where an accident occurred causing injury.

The man has also been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug, being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug and possessing criminal property.

He is due before Derry’s Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, September 24.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As is normal, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.