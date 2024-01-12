Man who allegedly kicked in doors and punched women remanded at Derry court
and live on Freeview channel 276
Trevor Kelly (36) of no fixed abode was charged with, on January 10, kicking in the door of a woman's house and punching her and another woman inside. He also allegedly threatened to burn her out of the house.
The court also heard how, later that day, Kelly allegedly kicked in the door of another man and assaulted him, causing actual bodily harm.
When interviewed, Kelly gave no comment.
Police opposed bail, telling the court on Friday that Kelly has 83 previous convictions, including 12 breaches of bail and that they think there's a clear risk of reoffending.
Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that he 'can't really offer an explanation' but that Kelly 'denies involvement'. He added that he had a 'not insignificant record'.
Bail was denied and he will appear again on February 8.