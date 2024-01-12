News you can trust since 1772

Man who allegedly kicked in doors and punched women remanded at Derry court

A man has been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrates Court on multiple charges of assault, criminal damage and threats to destroy property.
By Staff reporter
Published 12th Jan 2024, 12:26 GMT
Trevor Kelly (36) of no fixed abode was charged with, on January 10, kicking in the door of a woman's house and punching her and another woman inside. He also allegedly threatened to burn her out of the house.

The court also heard how, later that day, Kelly allegedly kicked in the door of another man and assaulted him, causing actual bodily harm.

When interviewed, Kelly gave no comment.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075
Police opposed bail, telling the court on Friday that Kelly has 83 previous convictions, including 12 breaches of bail and that they think there's a clear risk of reoffending.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that he 'can't really offer an explanation' but that Kelly 'denies involvement'. He added that he had a 'not insignificant record'.

Bail was denied and he will appear again on February 8.