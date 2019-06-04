Manchester woman seeking Derry Spice Girls fan who showed the human touch after fall

A Manchester woman is looking to find the Good Samaritan from Derry who had travelled for a Spice Girls concert and helped her when she fell in the city centre.

Noreen Edge said she wanted to thank the woman personally for her kindness and asked the ‘Journal’ yesterday to see if we could try to help track down the local woman, whose own own girl power was on full display during the episode.

The accident happened near the bus station at Piccadilly at around lunch-time on Friday last, May 31.

“I only know her first name, Fiona,” Noreen said. “I had an accident in the centre of town and she helped me and I didn’t get a chance to get her full name, just a first name. I’d like to get in touch with her.

“I fell and I know she put a coat underneath my head and was with me all the time until the ambulance came.”

Noreen, who sustained a fractured shoulder in the fall, said it meant so much to have someone act so kindly in such an emergency situation.

And in a bizarre coincidence, it turns out Noreen was on her way to see a friend who hails from Derry and who resides in a care home in Manchester.

“I was telling her this in between passing out,” Noreen said. “I’ve actually been to Derry a few times and the person I was going to visit, his twin brother still lives in the Brandywell!” she said.

If anyone knows Fiona and can get a message to her, she can contact the ‘Derry Journal’ on 028 71 272249 and we can pass on Noreen’s number.

The ‘Spice Girls’ - Mel C, Mel B, Geri and Emma - are currently on a reunion tour of the UK and were performing a three nights run at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester over the weekend.