Mandela film lands Alleycats film gong alongside ‘Derry Girls’ and Lisa McGee

Alleycats films, the Derry-based TV production firm, was among the winners at the prestigious Royal Television Society NI awards in Belfast.

The firm received the award in the Specialist Factual Category for ‘Reporting History - Mandela and a New South Africa’, which went out on BBC4 on the 25th anniversary of South Africa’s first democratic elections.

“We are over the moon that ‘Reporting History: Mandela and a New South Africa’ won the Specialist Factual Category at the RTS NI Awards,” said Alleycats.

Journalist Fergal Keane, who presented the film, reacted: “Delighted to be a winner and to see the work and courage of my comrades in the field recognised.”

Alleycats was also a finalist in the documentary category for ‘Tiananmen: The People Versus the Party’ which went out on BBC4 and PBS in the US. Lisa McGee, meanwhile, was awarded the Brian Waddell Award for her outstanding contribution to the industry for ‘Derry Girls’ the second series of which also won the Best Scripted Comedy award for Hat Trick Productions.