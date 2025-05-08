Man's barking dog alerts him to house fire being investigated as arson in Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives are investigating a house fire in the Slaughtmanus Road area of Derry during the early hours Thursday 8 May, as arson with intent to endanger life.

The PSNI stated that there was a male occupant in the property asleep at the time of the fire, who was alerted to the blaze by the sound of his smoke alarm and his dog barking.

He managed to escape with his dog through a window after which he tackled the fire using a garden hose until the arrival of the NIFRS.

Considerable smoke damage has been caused to the property as a result of the fire, which NIFRS believe was as a result of deliberate ignition.

The male occupant was treated at the scene by NIAS and subsequently taken to hospital for treatment of the effects of smoke inhalation.

The fire, which was reported to police at approximately 3.10am, is being investigated as arson with intent to endanger life.

Detective Inspector Connolly said: "This will have been an extremely distressing ordeal for the male occupant, and it is sheer fortunate he was able to get out of the property.

"This was a reprehensible attack which we're investigating as arson with intent to endanger life. Enquiries are ongoing to establish who was involved and why this occurred.

"We're appealing to anyone who may have been travelling in this area around 3am, or who has information or relevant dash cam which may assist our enquiries, to call us on 101, quoting reference 124 of 08/05/25."

A report can be made online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/