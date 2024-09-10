Martin McGuinness Chieftain’s Walk to cross Pennyburn Bridge and proceed along Derry’s historic quayside
The event will commence at 1pm from the Da Vinci’s Complex Car Park.
It will then proceed down the Bay Road and across the new Pennyburn Bridge towards the city centre.
A spokesperson for the Foundation said: “The Chieftain’s Walk will take off at 1pm from the Bay Road, at Da Vinci’s Car Park, and proceed along the city’s historic Quay via the new Pennyburn Bridge.
“Everyone who signs up for the walk will receive a special memento when the walk finishes at Destined/Foyle Valley Railway Museum.
“We are hoping as many people as possible sign up for the walk, even if not taking part, to support the Peace Foundation as we work to continue Martin’s legacy.”
Registration for the event is required. To register visit https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/ChieftainsWalk2024 Registration costs £10.
