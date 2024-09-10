Martin McGuinness Chieftain’s Walk to cross Pennyburn Bridge and proceed along Derry’s historic quayside

By Kevin Mullan
Published 10th Sep 2024, 16:10 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2024, 16:10 BST

The Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation has announced that the 2024 Chieftain’s Walk will proceed along Derry’s historic Quay on Sunday.

The event will commence at 1pm from the Da Vinci’s Complex Car Park.

It will then proceed down the Bay Road and across the new Pennyburn Bridge towards the city centre.

A spokesperson for the Foundation said: “The Chieftain’s Walk will take off at 1pm from the Bay Road, at Da Vinci’s Car Park, and proceed along the city’s historic Quay via the new Pennyburn Bridge.

The late Martin McGuinnessplaceholder image
The late Martin McGuinness

“Everyone who signs up for the walk will receive a special memento when the walk finishes at Destined/Foyle Valley Railway Museum.

“We are hoping as many people as possible sign up for the walk, even if not taking part, to support the Peace Foundation as we work to continue Martin’s legacy.”

Registration for the event is required. To register visit https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/ChieftainsWalk2024 Registration costs £10.

