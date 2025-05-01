Mary Scally excited to meld love of arts and nature in role as new Void Chair

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mary Scally is looking forward to presiding over her first meeting as Chair of the Board of Directors at the Void Art Centre next month.

The adopted Derry woman takes over from her friend Eamonn McCann.

"I hope I can help through my experience and passion and my interest in life-long learning. I want to give whatever I can to help this resource right in the middle of town maintain a connection with the people and the place,” she told the ‘Journal’.

Mary is excited by the prospects for Void and supportive of the emphasis on climate, sustainability and ecology brought by director Viviana Checchia.

“It's great Viviana is doing all the things she is doing. She has that wonderful enthusiasm which I love. It's interesting to have someone from outside with international connections.

"My interest is that on the one hand but I'm also really passionate about local involvement and engagement and - I hate using this word- but the 'ordinary bod on the street'.

"I'm from an ordinary background and feel passionate that arts centres shouldn't feel exclusive in any kind of way.”

A Roscommon-native Mary came to Derry to work as a lecturer in the 1990s. She immediately fell in love with the city.

"I was at a conference in Leicester and met these two guys from Derry. They were telling me about the university and Magee. They were saying it was not as bad as was publicised at the time because of the Troubles. So they presented this really good picture of the city.”

She saw an advert for a job at Magee.

"That was 32 years ago. It seriously says something about Derry. It has something. The biggest thing is the people and how easy it is to connect. The people have that warmth.”

After retiring Mary immersed herself in volunteering during City of Culture. As well as the arts she is particularly exercised about the environment. After living in West End Park for three decades Mary and her partner recently built their own eco-friendly home in the Waterside.

"It's a passive house. It's like a barn. It's something I'm trying to promote as a concept. It has all these principles, no heating, no fossil fuels.”

This chimes with the ethos at Void today.

"One of my big loves coming from the bogs in Roscommon is nature. I was involved in community gardens and then got a big allotment out at Ballougry. I set my own challenge of growing my own food for most of the year.

"If you asked me what's my thing my answer would be nature. This is a good link for the Void with what Viviana and the team are doing.

"I truly believe that Viviana, from southern Italy, and myself, from Castlerea, come from such similar backgrounds. They used to do the same as we did, growing their own food, things were organic naturally, not out of ideology but out of necessity.”

Mary believes the arts can be a powerful force in face of the climate crisis.

"It's about empowering people rather than making people afraid,” she says. “The Void is a forerunner. It has the potential to make people aware of so many things, including nature and the need to protect it, the dangers of climate change.”