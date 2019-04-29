Mary spins the wheel on Winning Streak

An Inishowen grandmother spun the Winning Streak wheel and won a total of €45,000 when on the National Lottery TV game show on RTÉ One last Saturday.

Mary Doran from Newtowncunningham in Donegal spun the iconic Winning Streak Grand Prize Wheel and won €22,000 on it. Add to that another €23,000 from the show, Mary left with a massive €45,000.

Donegal’s lucky run on Winning Streak shows no signs of letting up as yet another person from the county, Afke Barr from Buncrana, was drawn to appear on the next show.

Mary said that she was watching Winning Streak two weeks ago with interest because of the recent luck of Donegal people making it on the show over the past couple of months. On the last show there were two players from Donegal and another with an address in Donegal on the show. Mary also knew she had a scratch card sent into the National Lottery herself.

When she heard her name come out, it was just her alone in the house with her grandson who she was minding. By the time the show was coming to a close the house was full of her family all keenly waiting for the full address to be shown at the end of the show to confirm that it was her lucky ticket.

Mary’s eight adult children were in the audience to cheer her on. They are Vanessa, Marian, Elizabeth, Gillian, Amanda, Anne Marie, Sandra and Steve. As well as their dad Stephen and seven of their 19 grandchildren, the entire family were celebrating Mary’s Winning Streak appearance this weekend.

Mary has been married to Stephen for the past 47 years, with their anniversary falling last week and Mary admitting that both of them forgot the day when it came around and only realised it when the kids wished them a happy anniversary!

Winning Streak will take a week’s break due to the May Bank Holiday and will return to RTÉ One on Saturday 11th May where five more players from all over Ireland will get the chance to play for huge cash sums, holidays and cars.