Massive success for Derry at the BAFTA TV awards as two trophies come home

Bringing back the bronze for Derry was Blue Lights and Clive Myrie's Caribbean Adventure, during Sunday May 11’s BAFTA TV award ceremony.

Winning the Best Drama Series Award during the night was Blue Lights, which is co-created by Derry native, Declan Lawn.

During his acceptance speech for Best Drama Series, Declan wished to thank the Blue Lights crew and the people of Belfast, he said: “Thanks to our amazing cast and crew, those here and those back in Belfast, thanks to Noel McCann and Bronagh Taggart, who wrote so beautifully on that season of television.

“And thank you finally to the people of our home city for letting us tell your stories, Belfast, this one is for you.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 11: Martin McCann, Louise Gallagher, Stephen Wright, Amanda Black, Adam Patterson, Declan Lawn, Sian Brooke and Jack Casey pose with the Drama Series Award for 'Blue Lights' inside the Winners Room at the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Derry's Louise Gallagher of Gallagher Films produced the BAFTA TV award-winning programme.

Co-creator Stephen Wright thanked Louise during his acceptance speech, he said: "A personal thank you to my partners in crime - Louise Gallagher who had this idea.”

Blue Lights won the BAFTA for its second series of police drama. The second series of Blue Lights follows new PSNI recruits in Belfast, navigating a high-pressure environment. The team grapples with divided communities and criminal gangs.

Blue Lights has an upcoming third series which is speculated to release in late 2025.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 11: Emma Parkins, Clive Myrie, Ed Stobart, Denis Minihan, Jane Magowan and members of cast and crew pose with the Daytime Award for 'Clive Myrie's Caribbean Adventure' inside the Winners Room at the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Bringing the second BAFTA TV award to Derry was TV production company Alley Cats, which won the Daytime TV award for Clive Myrie's Caribbean Adventure.

Following their win, Alley Cats expressed their gratitude on social media. They stated: “Alleycats' BAFTA on the way home to Derry!

“We're so proud to have produced the BAFTA award winning series Clive Myrie's Caribbean Adventure from Derry in Northern Ireland.

“A fantastic achievement for our local TV industry, which continues to thrive as a powerhouse of creative talent and world-class production.

“All made possible by the amazing team here and all the talented freelancers we work with.”

Clive Myrie's Caribbean Adventure follows BBC news anchor and journalist Clive explores his family roots, from the vibrant streets of Cuba to the beautiful beaches of Barbados, and celebrates the energy, creativity and joy of a place close to paradise.

Making sure the production was meticulously planned and worked like clockwork was head of production Judy Wilson and production manager Niamh Kelly. Post-Production was co-ordinated by Gemma Gillespie with a team of expert Editors; Reuben McNutt, Ciaran O’Hagan, Michael O'Sullivan, Declan McCann and Andrea Lambe.

