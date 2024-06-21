Maurice Harron honoured with Lifetime Achievement accolade at the Derry Journal Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Artist Maurice Harron has been honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Derry Journal People of the Year Awards 2024.

The award, sponsored by Derry City & Strabane District Council, sees the acclaimed Derry sculptor join an elite list of recipients including the late John Hume and Martin McGuinness, Phil Coulter, Sandra Biddle, Johnny McDaid and Martin Mullan.

Mr Harron’s outstanding back catalogue includes the iconic Hands Across The Divide sculpture at Craigavon Bridge in Derry, Let The Dance Begin in Strabane, The Hiring Fair in Letterkenny, the Narnia sculptures in Belfast, Aodh Rua UaDomhnaill in Donegal Town, and the Gaelic Chieftain in Roscommon.

A beloved teacher who inspired generations of Derry students, Maurice also created the Peace Tree at Ebrington, Celebrate in Creggan, ColmCille the Scribe at St. Columb’s College, The Task - Unity in Galliagh and The Serpent in Feeny.

Maurice Harron and two of his many iconic sculptures.

Beyond Derry, his public art masterpieces have become landmarks throughout Ireland and beyond.

Among his finest works are the Salmon Leap in Buncrana, Leaping Dog in Roe Valley Park, Limavady, the bronze Jesus, St Dympna stained glass window and Celtic cross at the Island of Saints and Scholars Celtic Peace Garden at White Oaks in Muff, the Children’s Play in Clonmany, the Barge Horse along the Grand Canal, Dublin, the Sam Maguire monument in Cork, the Grainne statue in Chicago and An Gorta Mor bronze and granite, Cambridge Common, Massachusetts.

Maurice’s daughters spoke of his passion for art and for Derry as they collected the award on his behalf at The Everglades.

Meanwhile the winner of the inaugural Ambassador award – introduced to celebrate the achievements of our diaspora abroad - was Derry actor, producer and author Roma Downey.

Lifetime Achievement Award winner Maurice Harron’s daughters Nianh and Jaclyn receive his award from Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr and compere Adrian Logan. Photo: George Sweeney

The first award of the night was another new accolade, the Arts & Culture Icon Award, sponsored by Alchemy, and it was won by Clare Mc Carron from Elite Dance Academy.

The Volunteer of the Year Award recipient was Amerjit Singh Nagra, who spoke from the heart about the importance of volunteers to building exemplary communities and who said he was honoured to be in the room with so many amazing people.

Fundraiser of the Year, sponsored by Kingsbridge Foundation, was awarded to St Mary’s College teacher Lynn Kelly, while the Inspirational Young Person of the Year award, sponsored by City of Derry Airport, went to St Mary’s College pupil Kaycee Deery.

The Carer of the Year Award, sponsored by Specsavers Derry Crescent Link and Ferryquay Street, went to student nurse April Canning.

Next up was St John’s Primary School caretaker Alan Nash’s time to shine as he was awarded the Sports Volunteer of the Year accolade, sponsored by Bet McLean. He was followed to the stage by ARC founder, Gary Rutherford who won the Community Champion Award, sponsored by Apex.

After a brief break for a raffle in aid of our chosen charity this year, Depaul Foyle Haven, the awards resumed with the Inspirational Educator of the Year Award, sponsored by Ulster University going to North West Regional College Princes Trust Training Programme lead Sean Curran.

The Business Person of the Year Award sponsored by Calor went to Craft Training founder Seamus Nealis, while the Sportsperson of the Year Award, sponsored by Bet McLean, went to Gemma Thompson, City of Derry Spartans Athletics Club.

The Outstanding Bravery Award, sponsored by NW Care and NW Recruitment, went to life-saving friends Rebecca Ebbs and Zara Reid, while another new addition this year, the Spirit of Inishowen Award went to The Music Box founder Bernie.

Journal Editor Brendan McDaid said: “We would like to pay tribute to all our winners, finalists and nominees and thank our host Adrian Logan, all our sponsors, Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr, judges, and also those who took the time to nominate.”