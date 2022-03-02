The Traveller Living History Exhibition which was visited by Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor, Alderman Graham Warke, and pupils from Longtower Primary School. During their visit, they heard Nell Donagh explain the history of Travellers and how they lived and were provided with a demonstration of crafting by tinsmith, Tom McDonald. Photos: Martin McKeown.

Mayor and schoolkids visit Traveller Living History expo

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, joined pupils from Longtower Primary School this week for a unique insight into the history and customs of the Traveller community as part of the Traveller Living History Exhibition. They heard Nell McDonagh explain more about the history and heritage of Travellers and how they lived and were provided with a fascinating demonstration of crafting by tinsmith Tom McDonald. Photos: Martin McKeown.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 10:49 am

Nell Donagh chats to kids from Longtower PS at the Traveller Living History Exhibition.

The Traveller Living History Exhibition which dropped into Guildhall Square this week.

Longtower Primary School pupils see a demonstration of crafting by tinsmith Tom McDonald.

Tinsmith Tom McDonald demonstrates crafting.

