Page 1 of 2
Mayor and schoolkids visit Traveller Living History expo
The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, joined pupils from Longtower Primary School this week for a unique insight into the history and customs of the Traveller community as part of the Traveller Living History Exhibition. They heard Nell McDonagh explain more about the history and heritage of Travellers and how they lived and were provided with a fascinating demonstration of crafting by tinsmith Tom McDonald. Photos: Martin McKeown.
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 10:49 am