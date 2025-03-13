Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr has extended her thanks to the Western Health Trust Children's Health and Disability Services Team for their support for her next ‘Our Guildhall, Our Space’ young people’s event, which promises to have Fabu-D, a.k.a. ‘Black Paddy’, attending.

The night is a continuation of popular nights that have taken place in the Guildhall throughout Colr. Barr’s year in office. The council has said that the nights have given young people across the city an opportunity to come together and enjoy a night of music, food and laughter with their friends in the historic setting of the Guildhall.

Looking forward to the next night of fun, Mayor Barr said: “I’m delighted the Children’s Health and Disability Services Team with the Western Trust have come forward to support my next night for young people. We know it’s going to be an amazing night, and I have some incredible musicians, DJs and entertainers lined up for March 21.

“Returning to the Guildhall will be musician Ritchie Remo and I also have some incredible new acts to reveal - this time we be joined by comedian and entertainer Fabu D aka The Black Paddy, while Q Radio presenter Cushla Rice will be on the decks taking requests and keeping the tunes coming all night long!

“There will also be some amazing food provided by Arbutus Catering which you can enjoy with your friends, some wonderful prizes up for grabs and we will have a Circus Skills showcase by In Your Space.”

Reflecting on the success of the ‘Our Guildhall, Our Space’ nights, Mayor Barr added: “The aim of these nights has always been to reach out to our young people and allow them to feel welcome in the Guildhall and to know that their voices are important and are being heard.”

Kevin Duffy, Assistant Director of Community and Public Health with the Western Trust added: “It’s very important that events like these are inclusive for all children and young people providing a safe space where they can relax with their friends and where they know they can communicate about matters which are important to them.”

“The Mayor’s ‘Our Guildhall, Our Space’ events are really beneficial to the young people who attended, and we are very happy to lend our support to this night.”

The event has two sessions: 6-8pm for ages 12-15, and 8:30-10:30pm for ages 16-20.

To register and submit your consent form to attend visit www.derrystrabane.com/mayorshub