Mayor Barr encourages Derry to join the Reclaim the Night march against gender-based violence

Derry and Strabane Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr has urged everyone to show solidarity with women across the North at the Reclaim the Night march.

The march is part of the 16 days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence taking place across Northern Ireland and is being organised to take place on Saturday, November 30.

It hopes to bring communities together in their opposition to gender-based violence. Hundreds of people are expected to take part in the march across Derry and Belfast.

The march is one of several actions that came out of a special meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council recently to discuss the recent attacks in the City and District, when it was agreed that Council would endorse 10 key actions presented by the Foyle Women's Information and other community organisations across the city and district, as part of the 16 days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr and Sinéad McLaughlin MLA attend the vigil, at Guildhall Square, to commemorate the lives of Montserrat Martorell and Sophie Watson and to call for an end to violence against women. Photo: George Sweeney

Encouraging Derry to join the march, Mayor Barr said: “This is your chance to show solidarity with women across the Council area and beyond and show your commitment to ending violence against women and girls by helping to raise awareness and inspiring community unity. We all have a role to play and by coming together we can make a real difference. This event aligns with efforts across Northern Ireland, including the Belfast Reclaim the Night March scheduled for the same day. By participating, the city will demonstrate solidarity and commitment to addressing the systemic issue of violence against women and girls.”

Mayor Barr said that she hoped the Reclaim the Night event was a step towards a broader campaign, aimed at ending gender-based violence in the City and District and that it would in some way provide some reassurance and support to women and girls who feel unsafe in public spaces.

“I am delighted to be part of the Reclaim the Night event and the wider campaign that will see the implementation of a range of strategic to help foster cultural change and make women and girls safer in our City and District. This event will outline our clear commitment to ending violence against women and girls in our City and District. It will share a platform for shared and united voices, bringing communities together in hope and help build resilience and confidence. By crossing the Peace Bridge and gathering at Guildhall Square, those taking part will be showing solidarity in their message for safety, justice, and change.”

Concluding, Mayor Barr said: “We invite all community members, advocacy groups, and stakeholders to participate, support, and share the vision for a safer city. Together, we can reclaim the night and assert the right of women and girls to live free from fear.”

Some of the large attendance at the Rally for Womens Safety held in the Guildhall Square on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

Cassie Jane, Communications, Policy & Engagement with the Foyle Women’s Information Network said: "This march is about giving women the chance to walk with confidence in their own city, reclaiming spaces where they deserve to feel safe. But we don’t want to walk alone. We encourage men, families, leaders, and community groups to join us in solidarity, walking with the understanding that this is not just a women’s issue, but a community issue. Ending violence against women and girls requires all of us to stand together, united in action and commitment to change."

