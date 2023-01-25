Mayor hosts reception for 12 year old Derry Karate champion

Mayor of Derry of Derry City and Strabane District Councillor Sandra Duffy held a reception for Lucas O’Donnell in the Guildhall on Tuesday January 24.
Lucas is the World Union of Karate Do Federations (WUKF) 12 Years Individual Boys Kumite European Champion.
1. Young Lucas with his Great Granny Susie Breslin and the Mayor, Sandra Duffy on Tuesday evening.
2. The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy making a special presentation to Strabane teenager Lucas O’Connell to mark his recent victory in the WUKF 12 Years Individual Boys Komite European Championship at a reception in his honour at the Guildhall on Tuesday evening last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
3. The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy pictured with Strabane teenager Lucas O’Connell and his parents mum Kerry and dad Eathan at Tuesday night’s reception in his honour at the Guildhall, Derry.
4. PROUD MUM!. . . .Lucas proudly pictured with his mum Kerry, European medal and the presentation he received from the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy on Tuesday evening.
