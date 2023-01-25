News you can trust since 1772
The Mayor, Sandra Duffy pictured with Lucas and his grandparents on Tuesday evening at the Guildhall.

Mayor hosts reception for 12 year old Derry Karate champion

Mayor of Derry of Derry City and Strabane District Councillor Sandra Duffy held a reception for Lucas O’Donnell in the Guildhall on Tuesday January 24.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
48 minutes ago
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 1:16pm

Lucas is the World Union of Karate Do Federations (WUKF) 12 Years Individual Boys Kumite European Champion.

Well done Lucas!

