Mayor hosts reception for 12 year old Derry Karate champion

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy making a special presentation to Strabane teenager Lucas O’Connell to mark his recent victory in the WUKF 12 Years Individual Boys Komite European Championship at a reception in his honour at the Guildhall on Tuesday evening last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography