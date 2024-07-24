Mayor of Derry and Strabane has added a twist to her Tea Dances for her year in office

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr, has added a twist to her Tea Dances for her year in office by incorporating several themed events into the schedule.

A staple of the First Citizen’s year in office is the Tea Dances. They present an opportunity for the Mayor to meet members of the public and enjoy a chat and dance over a cup of tea or coffee and a sweet treat.

This year, Mayor Barr has organised a themed Tea Dance, an African / American Tea Dance in October, while Christmas Tea Dances in Derry and Strabane and a Spring-themed event have also been added.

Her Tea Dance schedule was formally launched in the Guildhall’s Main Hall this week where her first event will take place on Wednesday, September 11.

Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr "pouring a cuppa" at the launch of her Tea Dance in the Guildhall, with from left Anda Eckman, Tony McAlister, and on right, Alan Dickey and Janice McAlister.

“I’m really excited for this year’s Tea Dances,” said Councillor Barr. “It’s a great opportunity for me to meet with members of the public, to learn more about the issues that are important to them and enjoy some refreshments and live music.

“During my year in office, I want to add an extra dimension by having several themed events. It'll be an opportunity for people to listen to some new music and, if they want, they can dress up to help celebrate the theme.

“I’d love to see you all there in the events in the Guildhall, St Patrick’s Hall and the Alley so get in touch with my office now to register your interest ahead of the first event in September.”

The full Mayor’s Tea Dance schedule for 2023/24 is as follows: Mayor’s First Tea Dance, Guildhall, Wednesday 11th September 2024. Mayor’s African/American Tea Dance, Guildhall, Wednesday 9th October 2024. Mayor’s Christmas Tea Dance (Derry), Guildhall, Wednesday 11th December 2024. Mayor’s Christmas Tea Dance (Strabane) St Pat’s Hall Tuesday 17th December 2024. Mayor’s Tea Dance (Strabane), Alley Theatre, Thursday 16th January 2025. Mayor’s Spring Tea Dance, Guildhall, Wednesday 12th March 2025. Mayor’s Finale Tea Dance, Guildhall, Wednesday 14th May 2025.

Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr at the launch of her Tea Dance in the Guildhall with dancers Tony and Janice McAlister.