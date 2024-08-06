Mayor of Derry and Strabane Lilian Barr honours Bloody Sunday Trust’s John Kelly
Mayor Barr hosted a civic reception in the Guildhall Main Hall, where family, friends and colleagues gathered to acknowledge his work over the decades on behalf of the Trust and the people of the city.
During this time Mr Kelly has campaigned tirelessly on behalf of the Bloody Sunday families, including his own brother Michael who was murdered on the day.
Speaking after the event, Mayor Barr, said that John had been an articulate and committed advocate for peace and reconciliation and provided a voice for the families when they needed it most throughout their campaign for justice.
“It was an honour for me to hold this civic reception for John this evening, and to shine a spotlight on the invaluable work he has done over the years in the most challenging times,” she said.
“John has achieved so much through his work supporting local families throughout the Bloody Sunday Justice Campaign and he continued to promote truth and educate people about the past through his role at the Trust.
"I want to take this opportunity on behalf of the people of the City and District to thank John, and wish him all the best on his retirement. He leaves a valuable legacy at the Museum of Free Derry, and I know he will continue to be a guiding light and inspiration for other justice campaigners long into the future.”
