Mayor of Derry and Strabane pays tribute to the Queen

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following the news of her passing.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 9th September 2022, 9:48 am

Councillor Sandra Duffy said: “It is with deep regret that I have learned of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

“I wish to send my sincerest condolences and sympathies to the Queen’s family at this sad and difficult time.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with the many people in our city and district, especially people from the unionist tradition and the people of Britain, who will feel her loss deeply.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - JUNE 13: Queen Elizabeth II attends a ceremony to mark her official birthday at Windsor Castle on June 13, 2020 in Windsor, England. The Queen celebrates her 94th birthday this year, in line with Government advice, it was agreed that The Queen's Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, would not go ahead in its traditional form. (Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“I would like to also acknowledge the contribution Queen Elizabeth made towards building the peace here, reaching out the hand and helping to advance reconciliation and build relationships. I am hopeful that this will be a lasting legacy.

“I will open a Book of Condolence at the Guildhall to allow people to offer their sympathies to her family at this time.”

