Mayor welcomes Miss Africa pageant's pledge to raise funds for Derry charity

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr, has welcomed an announcement by the Miss/Mrs Africa Ireland pageant that they will donate funds raised from this year’s event to her chosen charity, the BUD Club.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual celebration of African women living in Ireland will take place in August at The Johnstown Estate in County Meath and aims to promote confidence, leadership, and cultural pride among its participants.

BUD club is a youth-led educational and developmental organisation for young people with disabilities and specific/complex needs, based in the Northside centre, Derry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Dineo Moiloa, CEO of Miss/Mrs Africa Ireland, visited the BUD Club’s premises with the Mayor this week, where she had the chance to experience first-hand the positive impact the service has had on local young people’s lives.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr on a visit to her chosen charity for her year in office The BUD Club, along with, from left, Gavin Melly, Social Inclusion Manager, the BUD Club, Dr Dineo Moiloa, CEO of Miss/Mrs Africa Ireland and Event Sponsor JJ Murphy

Mayor Barr welcomed the opportunity to showcase the charity’s work and thanked Dr Moiloa for her generous gesture of support.

“I am absolutely thrilled and deeply grateful that Miss/Mrs Africa Ireland has joined my fundraising efforts for Bud Club, helping to raise the vital funds needed to support this life-changing initiative,” she said.

“Disability and autism know no boundaries - they do not choose a religion, ethnicity, or background.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every community has someone with complex needs however not all receive the support they deserve and that’s why organisations like BUD Club are so essential.

BUD club group photo.

“They don’t just provide a safe and inclusive space for children and young people with learning disabilities - they educate communities, break down barriers, and promote social, economic, and educational inclusion for all.”

The BUD Club was founded 10 years ago after a consultation with young people with disabilities from Ardnashee School and College highlighted a lack of safe and supportive youth provision to meet the needs of young people with disabilities in the City and District.

Currently, they are the largest disability youth provision in the North West and a key link for statutory agencies, engaging with a variety of stakeholders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am truly honoured and humbled to partner with the BUD Club throughout my year as Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District,” added Mayor Barr. “Working together to ensure these young people receive the support they need.

“I want to express my sincere thanks to Dr Dineo Moiloa, CEO of Miss/Mrs Africa Ireland for joining me to witness first-hand the incredible work of the BUD Club and the entire team at Mrs/Miss Africa Ireland. Your commitment and generosity in supporting this cause in 2025 mean the world to me.”

“I want to keep the momentum going, I encourage everyone to get involved, fundraise, donate, and help make a real difference in the lives of these remarkable young people.”

Dr Moiloa added: “We are genuinely excited to support the Mayor’s charity BUD Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As an empowerment platform for young women in Ireland, MMAI is passionate about fostering empowerment through dedicated community engagement, advocacy and amplifying the voices of those who are often marginalised.

“Our partnership with Mayor Barr and BUD Club presents a wonderful opportunity to raise awareness about children and adults with additional needs.”

Further information on the BUD Club is available on the Mayor’s webpage at derrystrabane.com/mayor and donations can be made at: www.justgiving.com/campaign/budclub