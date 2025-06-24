Mayoral reception for Derry's Pharmacist of the Year Stephen Toland

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Ruairí McHugh has made a special presentation to Stephen Toland of Murphy's Chemist, who recently won the 'Pharmacy in Focus NI Pharmacist of the Year' award.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also attending the Mayoral reception were Helen Murphy, Pharmacist and owner at Murphy’s Chemist along with staff from the Spencer Road pharmacy.

Pharmacy teams, providers and professionals in the industry from across the north were among those who attended the 29th awards ceremony earlier this year at the Crown Plaza in Belfast.

A spokesperson for Pharmacy in Focus said: “We were delighted to welcome over 250 attendees on the night along with The Health Minister and other industry leaders.

"A huge congratulations to all the finalists and winners on the evening.”

For more information about the awards see: https://pharmacyinfocus.co.uk/