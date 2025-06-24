Mayoral reception for Derry's Pharmacist of the Year Stephen Toland
The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Ruairí McHugh has made a special presentation to Stephen Toland of Murphy's Chemist, who recently won the 'Pharmacy in Focus NI Pharmacist of the Year' award.
Also attending the Mayoral reception were Helen Murphy, Pharmacist and owner at Murphy’s Chemist along with staff from the Spencer Road pharmacy.
Pharmacy teams, providers and professionals in the industry from across the north were among those who attended the 29th awards ceremony earlier this year at the Crown Plaza in Belfast.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.