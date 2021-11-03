Mayoral reception plan to celebrate Derry City FC Under-19s squad’s success

Speaking at the Full Council meeting on Thursday evening, the Mayor Graham Warke led tributes to the Under-19s squad.

“A better match in professional football you will struggle to find, nail biting from start to finish,” was how SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney described the high-stakes match.

He added: “Some of the players have already made the bench for the first team and are making waves for the first team and I think it is great to see because the majority of them are all local lads, and it shows the efforts that have gone into the Derry City Academy to try and give local young people the chance to play their football against the best in the country.

Derry City’s Under 19 players celebrate their Enda McGuill Cup Final victory over Bohemians at the Brandywell Stadium on Wednesday evening last. Picture: George Sweeney. DER2143GS – 083

“Last night I think Derry City Under 19 team made a fantastic effort in winning the league and representing this city and district at a very high standard. I would suggest you yourself may want to have a reception.”

The Mayor said he would be happy to arrange this.

DUP Ald. Hilary McClintock also congratulated the young squad on their success, as did People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin. “What a thrilling game and what a fantastic victory,” he said, congratulating the coaches and players. He added: “We hope to see some of those players make it through to the full team in the not too distant future.”

Independent Councillor Emmet Doyle praised the team’s success, and also raised capacity concerns at the Ryan McBride Brandywell stadium during the meeting.

Derry City’s U19 starting eleven against Bohemian in the Enda McGuill Cup Final. Picture: George Sweeney. DER2143GS - 072

“I have been contacted by a few fans about the capacity issue in the Brandywell. Obviously we are in a situation were people can go to nightclubs, it seems rash at this point that there is not full capacity at the Brandywell.

“It would be my wish we see full capacity back at the Brandywell as soon as possible,” he said.

Philip Kingston, Council Solicitor, confirmed Derry City has been advised that capacity for the next game would be 3,403 which is the full capacity less 10 per cent which is standard where tickets are not being sold for individual seats but rather it is just open seating.

Derry City Under 19 manager Gerald Boyle celebrates winning the Enda McGuill Cup. Picture: George Sweeney. DER2143GS - 080