Mayor’s ‘One Big Weekend, One Big Cause’ set to rock Derry featuring Fabu-D

To mark the end of Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr’s Mayorship, she is set to rock Derry with a weekend of music, supercars, and entertainment over the late May bank holiday weekend.

‘One Big Weekend, One Big Cause’ aims to raise funds in aid of the Bud Club, a life-changing organisation for young people with additional needs.

Set to take place on the Bank Holiday weekend of May 24 and 25, it features three events designed to appeal to all ages and interests.

Car enthusiasts have been advised that the Mayor's popular Supercar Saturday will roar into Guildhall Square and Harbour Square on Saturday May 24 from 12pm to 5pm. Local car enthusiasts Gary and Stephen McCaul will showcase approximately 35 luxury vehicles including Lamborghini, Ferrari, Porsche, McLaren and Maserati for public viewing.

The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr pictured with Bud Club’s Gavin Melly and Gary and Stephen McCaul they met with young people from the Mayoral Charity Bud Club ahead of Super Car Saturday in Guildhall Square on the Saturday of May 24. Picture Martin McKeown. 09.04.25

Local entertainer Micky Doherty will lead this family-friendly event, which offers children and adults the chance to get up close with one of Ireland's finest collections of supercars.

DJ Lui and DJ Richie Rich will keep the music flowing throughout the day.

A mobile gaming truck will provide additional entertainment for younger attendees, while local food vendors will be on site serving refreshments.

The Guildhall will also host a night of music and comedy featuring performers from various genres on the evening of May 24.

The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr pictured with Bud Club. Picture Martin McKeown. 09.04.25

Beginning with local musician Ritchie Remo, who has a wide repertoire of tunes and aims to have the crowd on their feet, the event also features Fabu-D, who is set to bring his own unique blend of comedy. The event promises a high-octane performance and laughs aplenty.

Bringing the evening to an end will be The Mindbenders with The Ultimate Yacht Rock Show.

The weekend concludes on Sunday, May 25 with a club night at St Columb's Hall featuring the best in Afrobeat, house, and dance music. Afrobeat, with its roots in West Africa, blends traditional rhythms with jazz, funk, R&B and electronic beats, creating infectious grooves and high-energy vibes.

"I am absolutely thrilled to invite everyone to join us for what promises to be an unforgettable weekend," said Mayor Seenoi Barr. "These events represent everything I've tried to champion during my time in office – bringing our community together through shared experiences while supporting those who need it most. Bud Club does extraordinary work supporting young people with additional needs, and I can't think of a better way to cap off my term than by raising funds for this incredible organisation. My thanks are extended to the Garvan O’Doherty Group for sponsorship of the Afrobeats evening. Your support allows even more funds to go towards supporting Bud Club and is very much appreciated.

“From luxury cars to live music and dancing, there's something for everyone to enjoy. So make sure you have ‘One Big Weekend, One Big Cause – Revved Up and Ready to Rock for Bud Club’ in your calendar, bring your family and friends, and let's make this a weekend to remember while supporting a cause that makes a real difference in young people's lives!"

All proceeds from the weekend's events will directly benefit the Bud Club charity.

For more information and to purchase tickets to the Guildhall concert and Afrobeats night go to www.derrystrabane.com/OneWeekend.