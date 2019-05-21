McClean dismisses ‘no hero’ tirade from Fianna Fáil man

James McClean has dismissed an attack by a Leitrim local election candidate in which he was branded ‘no hero’ and ‘not a top class sportsman’.

The Republic of Ireland and Stoke City winger came under fire in a bizarre Twitter tirade issued by one of Fianna Fáil’s candidates for Carrick-on-Shannon Fintan Cox.

Mr. Cox compared the Derry man unfavourably to the golfer Rory McIlroy, who, he said, “all Irishmen can support.”

“To so called republicans on this Island James Mcclean is an Irish hero and a top class sports man but in reality he’s not a top class sportsman and he’s no hero either as he’s divisive and alienates many fellow Irish men, whereas Rory McIlroy is superstar [sic] all Irish men can support,” he tweeted.

The ex-Derry City man replied: “Fintan desperate for a reply, like his hairline and his party he’s just an embarrassment, small time unknown politician that can take his wee gremlin face for a s***e . Up the shiners [sic].”