'McCloskey's Marathon Men' run half marathon, with full marathon to come, in memory of late Derry friend

Adam Brennan and Jack McCann, who call themselves ‘McCloskey’s Marathon Men’, are now gearing up to run the Kilkenny Marathon in just over a week. Adam said the half marathon was ‘brutal’ but it was ‘worth every step’ to be able to help people in memory of their beloved friend.

He said: “The course itself was definitely the hardest run I think I've ever done in terms of the hills, the ups and downs, but it was a really nice day so I definitely enjoyed it. We had a short break to rest the legs and now we’re preparing to run the Kilkenny Marathon on September 16.”

Adam and Jack lived with James in Belfast, along with Adam’s girlfriend Sarah, although it was due to a small miscommunication that the group became friendly.

James McCloskey, left, with McCloskey's Marathon Men

“I met James as a result of me thinking that he was going out with my girlfriend, Sarah,” said Adam. “We were all having a wee drink and I asked Sarah about her boyfriend, who she was always going out to breakfast and lunch with and whose clothes she was always wearing. She laughed so much and told me that James was her gay best friend! I ended up moving off to Australia for three months, and then moved in with James, Sarah and Adam when I returned. We lived together for around six months before James unfortunately took his life.

"James just lit up every room. He's the most fun individual I've ever come across and he's the best craic you could ever imagine. There was never a dull moment with him. He was always either taking the mick out of you, making someone laugh or doing something nice and he always put everyone – I mean everyone – ahead of himself. He always made sure that you'd be okay for everything, he always got to the shop to get you bits and bobs if you were sick or anything like that. He was just the best. Unfortunately, James got furloughed from his job during Covid and I think the boredom and the lack of socialisation just really took a toll on him. We noticed he was becoming more and more introverted, and hiding in his room more and we were seeing less of him, and then unfortunately, it just got too much for him.

"Looking back at it all, there were probably a few signs there, but everyone was struggling at that time. It was the second lockdown and we were heading into winter and we all lost all our freedom, we couldn't do anything. Losing James was the worst heartbreak you could ever imagine and I wish no one else had to ever go through that but, unfortunately, it just seems to be an inevitable part of life in our society, people taking their own lives. We all went through our own mental health struggles afterwards, which was really difficult, but I'll always try and be as honest as I can and talk openly about it all. I went to a cognitive behavioural therapist for about two years, I did counselling in between and I'm still on antidepressants. I've started recently doing cold water swimming, I have a cold shower every morning, I meditate at least once or twice a day and I exercise every day – all these things are preventative measures to stop myself from falling into a pit of depression.

"I think we all have to talk a little bit more and be more open to engaging in the tough conversations. It's so important to tell people if you’re not okay but also to seek help. I honestly don't know where I would be right now if it wasn't for all the support from my family and friends and all the professional services we had. We're just trying to make sure that as many people as possible are talking and trying to break a little bit of the stigma that surrounds mental health.”

'McCloskey's Marathon Men'

Adam and Jack say they are not only running in James’ memory, but to honour his family and Zest, who they say provided immense support to them after James passed. They have raised over £2,000 already for Zest and will continue to fundraise for suicide and mental health awareness. This is only the beginning for Adam, who plans to set up an online initiative to raise further awareness and funds.

"I work as an online personal trainer so I would like to create an online social enterprise to help people with their mental health and well-being. It will be a combination of personal training and fundraising for suicidal prevention. I'm going to share some of the things that have really helped me and try and help people make good, healthy habits. I’m hoping to launch it by the end of September.”

Adam and Jack will be running the Kilkenny Marathon on September 16 to raise funds for Zest. Donations can be made to their fundraiser at https://gofund.me/5784a261. Adam says that they are excited for the challenge, and slightly apprehensive, but they will keep their friend in their thoughts throughout and always remember why they’re doing it.

"James’ legacy will live on forever,” said Adam. “He'll only ever not be a part of our lives whenever people stop talking about him, and people will always have stories and memories to share about the late, great James McCloskey.”

McCloskey's Marathon Men' Adam Brennan and Jack McCann completing the Waterside Half Marathon

