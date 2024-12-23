McMorris raises concerns about low uptake of XL Bully Dog exemptions

Derry City and Strabane District Council members have voiced concerns about the low public uptake of exemption certificates for XL Bully dogs in the district.

Derry City and Strabane District Council members have voiced concerns about the low public uptake of exemption certificates for XL Bully dogs in the district.

The XL Bully breed was recently added to the list of restricted breeds in the Dangerous Dogs Order, and as of January 1 it will be illegal to own one without an exemption certificate.

However, at this month’s Health and Community Committee meeting, members were informed that, of the 19 XL Bully type dogs currently licensed in the council area, only six exemption certificates have been issued.

At a full Council Meeting on Wednesday, DUP Alderman Niree McMorris said she was concerned that constituents and council were ‘running out of time’ to have exemption certificates in place before the deadline.

Ald. McMorris said: “These dogs could potentially be destroyed if they don't get the exemption papers, so I think that we need to put something out on social media to drive that forward.

"I was wondering is there any further uptake on that? If we could get revised figures, because I’m just conscious that there's a very small uptake for the exemption certificate."

Chief Executive John Kelpie, said council had put out a ‘fair wee bit’ of information on social media, but he had no figures around increased certificates.

Mayor Lilian Barr, who chaired Wednesday’s meeting, agreed that there had been “definitely a lot of information on social media”, as well as the council’s website.

“Maybe [council needs] to remind the public again, of the importance of ensuring that they get the available information," she concluded.