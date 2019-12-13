Meadbh releases single for Children’s Hospice

A Derry singing sensation has written and recorded a Christmas song to raise funds for the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

Meadbh McGinley, who got involved in the music industry a decade ago after she performed on RTÉ’s Late Late Christmas Toy Show’, decided she wanted to use her talents to raise awareness of the work of the North’s only children’s hospice.

Accompanying Meadbh on ‘What’s That Sound’ are vocalists and instrumentalists Una Dunne and Matthew Crampsey and musicians Laurence, Ciaran and Neil.

A number of local school children also feature on the production and in an accompanying video.

Meadbh said she wanted her first single to ‘be for the greater good of others’.

“My decision to write a Christmas son for the Children’s Hospice was one I arrived on quite naturally. There needs to be more awareness of the charity and the work they do, especially in the north west.

“I wanted to raise awareness of the charity as at this time of year it’s easy for us all to get caught up in celebrations that Christmas brings - but if we think about the resilience of these children, it’s a reminder of how we can take things for granted.”

The talented singer, who has performed on an international stage, visited the Hospice along with Una Dunne.

“We performed for the children there and saw for ourselves the work that they do and the strength and resilience of the children. Because it is based in Newtownabbey, people don’t realise how many kids from the north west they help.”

“It is my mission to raise awareness of Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice and the astounding work that they do - whilst reminding others of the challenges the children and their families face. I hope that the release of the song will bring joy to them and their families this Christmas.”

The song is available now via Spotify, Amazon Music, SoundCloud and iTunes.