'Meanwhile in Ireland' hiring 'Derry Girls fanatic' to watch every episode of hit sitcom

The Irish news and media platform, which covers everything from pop culture and bizarre headlines to travel and satire are on the lookout for a fan who knows Derry Girls inside and out to create a definitive ranking of the best Derry Girls episodes, analysing every single episode and putting them in order to create the ultimate guide.

The role will only last for three weeks and is worked remotely for four to six hours per week and includes taking detailed notes on each episode of the series and ranking them accordingly from best to worst episode – all for £13.25 per hour! The job is open to people worldwide but says that the ideal candidate is someone who is ‘partial to the craic (i.e. an understanding of Irish banter)’ and is a ‘self confessed Derry Girls fanatic’.

The job listing says that “this is a fantastic opportunity for someone with previous experience as a critic or who wants to build their portfolio. The role will offer the candidate the chance to contribute to a leading media platform at an exciting stage in our growth.”

To apply for the job, send a copy of your CV, a cover letter explaining why you are the best person for the role and a 300 word summary of your favourite Derry Girls scene to [email protected] before March 10 2023.