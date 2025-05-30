Plans for the long-awaited Meenan Square redevelopment works to commence next month have been delayed after a housing association said they cannot access the site due to “bonfire materials.”

The redevelopment of Meenan Square is a multi-million-pound transformational capital project in the Derry Urban Village area.

The Urban Villages Initiative from the Executive Office is collaborating with Apex Housing Association and Meenan Square Developments Ltd to lead the project.

The stated aim of the scheme is to “improve good relations outcomes and develop a thriving place where there has been a history of deprivation and community tension”.

Meenan Square.

It will see the construction of a mixed-use development, comprising community services, housing and essential local economic amenities which will include retail, commercial and office space.

Work onsite in the Bogside area was due to start in June but has been delayed because of ongoing unauthorised activity.

A spokesperson for Apex Housing Association said: “We are aware of ongoing unauthorised activity at the Meenan Square development site. We are continuing to re-secure boundary fencing and gates following repeated incidents of forced entry.

“We have explored all available options to remove bonfire materials from the site; however, no contractor has been willing to undertake the work due to significant health and safety concerns.”

The Housing Association elaborated on the reasons for the redevelopment's delay: “Apex remains committed to progressing with the planned development as soon as possible, pending approval of our current planning application with Derry City and Strabane District Council.

"Enabling works were scheduled to begin in June 2025, but due to the ongoing unauthorised activity and associated safety risks, these works will be delayed unless the site can be cleared and safely accessed.

“We continue to actively engage with elected representatives, community stakeholders, and statutory bodies in an effort to find a resolution that prioritises the safety and wellbeing of the local community.”

Speaking before the delay Sheena McCallion, Chief Executive of Apex Housing Association, said: "The regeneration of Meenan Square is about more than just bricks and mortar. It’s about building a more vibrant and sustainable community and transforming a significant area of the city for the generations to come.”