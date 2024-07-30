The Clonmany Festival Queen contestantsThe Clonmany Festival Queen contestants
Meet the Clonmany Festival Queen finalists

Published 30th Jul 2024, 16:38 BST
The 55th annual Clonmany Festival begins this Sunday, August 4 and one of the highlights is the crowning of the Festival Queen.

With family fun and live open air concerts, the festival is a huge attraction to locals and visitors alike.

Twenty six young women are vying to be crowned Queen and are representing a number of local businesses.

The queen will be crowned following the opening parade, which kicks off at 1pm on Sunday.

See Clonmany Festival on Facebook for more.

Missing from the pictures is Meadh Sweeney.

Photos courtesy of Clonmany Festival Committee.

Roisin Harkin - Glebe Renewables

1. Roisin Harkin - Glebe Renewables

Roisin Harkin - Glebe RenewablesPhoto: Clonmany Festival Cttee

Keisha Friel - McDaid's Chippy

2. Keisha Friel - McDaid's Chippy

Keisha Friel - McDaid's ChippyPhoto: Clonmany Festival

Erin Gill - Ballyliffin Hotel

3. Erin Gill - Ballyliffin Hotel

Erin Gill - Ballyliffin HotelPhoto: Clonmany Festival

Jayden Doherty - D Doherty Plant Hire

4. Jayden Doherty - D Doherty Plant Hire

Jayden Doherty - D Doherty Plant HirePhoto: Clonmany Festival Cttee

