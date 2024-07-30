With family fun and live open air concerts, the festival is a huge attraction to locals and visitors alike.
Twenty six young women are vying to be crowned Queen and are representing a number of local businesses.
The queen will be crowned following the opening parade, which kicks off at 1pm on Sunday.
See Clonmany Festival on Facebook for more.
Missing from the pictures is Meadh Sweeney.
Photos courtesy of Clonmany Festival Committee.
1 / 7
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.