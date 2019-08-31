Melissa is running Waterside Half Marathon for Men’s Shed

Ballykelly woman Melissa Deighan will be among the athletes competing in this weekend’s Waterside Half Marathon who will be raising funds for a good cause.

In Melissa’s case this will be the Ballykelly Men’s Shed - a local organisation in which her father Jim is heavily involved.

“My goal is to help them reach a target to help with paying for use of the facility and it will also help them acquire more items necessary to keep the organisation running and continue to provide a sense of community.

“The aim is to reach around £300 to £500 but any help is gratefully appreciated. I love running in my spare time and wanted to do so in support of something that is local and in more urgent need of help. My father enjoys the Men’s Shed so helping him maintain something he loves doing in his spare time is a great joy to be involved with,” she said.