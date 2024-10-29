Mellow DEEDS Choir perform with Lisbon Chamber Choir in Creggan during City of Derry International Choir Festival

The Mellow DEEDS Choir performed magnificently at the City of Derry International Choir Festival as part of their community engagement programme and served up a musical feast alongside the renowned Chamber Choir of the University of Lisbon, Portugal, during Friday’s event in Creggan.

First held in 2013, the festival is now established as a major event across the country and the only international choir festival of its kind in the UK.

This year’s event coincided with Positive Ageing Month.

Following on from the success of Mellow DEEDS at the festival last year, Mairéad Nic Bhloscaidh, Community & Outreach Coordinator for the City of Derry International Choir Festival invited Mellow Deeds once again to be a part of this year’s community festival.

Group pictured enjoying the Mellow Deeds Choir performance at the City of Derry International Choir Festival in Creggan on Friday morning.

A very proud Sinead Devine, Deeds Co-Ordinator at Old Library Trust, said: “The group were delighted to be invited to perform again at this year’s festival. We have used Playlist for Life techniques to ensure that we are singing the songs our members wish to sing.

"This year they have chosen to sing songs from the 1960s which has sparked off many conversations about dance hall days.”

The lunchtime programme lasted an hour, and the DEEDS social groups were invited to come along as well and enjoy the musical feast among their friends, family and the local community.

Speaking after Friday’s performance, Mellow DEEDS musical director Anna Nolan commented: “Music is a wonderful connector for those living with dementia.

"Our Mellow DEEDS members enjoy coming together every Monday to practice and share their love of music and it’s a great way to start the working week as it is so uplifting to hear those voices and to be part of the music they love.”

Adding to those sentiments, Ms. Devine stressed the importance of connecting with the local community.

She said: “Being a part of such a prestigious festival enables people living with dementia to connect out into the community and challenge ideas about what people with dementia can still do.

"The festival offers the opportunity both for them to sing but also for members to enjoy listening to the music of others. It remains an important part of the work DEEDS does as it continues to support our aim to make Derry and Strabane a dementia friendly city and district.”