Menarys officially opens new premises in Abercorn Square in Strabane

Popular retail store Menarys has officially opened its new premises at Abercorn Square in Strabane.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Councillor Ruairí McHugh, who attended the official opening, said the company’s decision to resume operations in Strabane after a three-year absence was very good news for the town.

Mayor McHugh said: “I am delighted to welcome Menarys back to Strabane. Their reopening is not just about a single store; it’s a tangible sign of renewed energy and belief in our town centre. It highlights the fantastic work being done by Strabane Business Improvement District (BID) to attract and retain key retailers.

"Menarys’ decision to commit to the heart of the town centre is expected to provide a considerable boost to footfall and act as a powerful signal of confidence, encouraging other large retailers to consider Strabane for investment.”

Julie Dooher, Menarys Manager, Strabane, pictured with her uncle Dan and aunt Mary.

Kieran Kennedy, Chair of Strabane BID, welcoming the news said: “This is a massive win for Strabane, and the result of months of collaborative work. Menarys is a heritage brand that brings both quality retail and significant visitor traffic.

"Their commitment to Abercorn Square provides immediate economic uplift, but more importantly, it reinforces the message that our town centre is vibrant, viable, and open for business. We extend the warmest possible welcome to the entire Menarys team.”

The retailer is already actively engaging with local initiatives, demonstrating a commitment to the wider town community. Menarys has joined the Strabane Gift Card scheme, ensuring local spending remains within the area.