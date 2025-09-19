Men’s Minds Matter event was ‘truly special’ as thousands of pounds raised for Foyle Search and Rescue and MAN

Some of those in attendance at the event.

A powerful event held to raising awareness around suicide and men’s mental health in Derry has been deemed as ‘truly special’.

‘‘Men’s Minds Matter,’ a night of laughter, music and support, was organised by 17-year-old Kayla Cassidy-Campbell, for the second year and took place on September 13 in The Cosh on Buncrana Road.

Following the hugely successful event, Kayla issued a ‘heartfelt thank you’ to everyone involved.

She told how it ‘wouldn’t have been possible without every single person who gave their time, talent, or generosity to make it such a success.’

Kayla Cassidy Campbell, on left, pictured with a friend at the event.

“First of all, to the incredible performers who set the tone for the night – Erin Carlin and Decky Kelly-Carlin your singing was just beautiful and created such a warm atmosphere from the very start. Hour Glass DJ you were amazing not only for bringing so much fun to the music bingo but also for rounding off the night with such great tunes that had everyone on their feet. Frankie Murphy and Amy Murphy – the magic you created with the saxophone was unforgettable. And of course, a huge thank you Chez Bow Cro for stepping up as our host for the raffle – you kept the energy alive and everyone engaged.

To all of you who donated prizes, your kindness and support completely blew me away: Barry Burke Barry Burke Holiday Elite – Holiday to New York for two; Daly’s Auto Valet – Voucher; Eb Gardening Dump Runs – £50 grass cut or dump run; Deluxemedia Walls – two slat acoustic panels; Micam.Photography– Family photography session; VR Fusion – Voucher; Mark Mc Mullan – 5 star bouncy castle £100 voucher; LegenDerry Events – £50 voucher; Aoife O'Kane – Voucher; Samantha Kelly Rivets Studio – Voucher; TheTanning Rooms – teeth whitening; beautifuing interiors – £100 voucher; Dreamy Body Sculpting – Voucher; Silver Street– Meal for 2; The Carpet Man Derry– £100 voucher; Hegertys – Voucher; City Tanning Rooms– Sunbeds voucher; Sports Health & Nutrition– Protein & shaker; City Turkish Barbers – Package 1 haircut; Eiamher – Bundle of raffle items; Theresa Doherty – Door wreath flower arrangement; Palos– £20 voucher; Maiden City Butchers– £25 voucher; Defined Bykayla Kayla Cassidy-Campbell – Nails | Lash lift | Brow service | £100 off balloon display | Cleaning hamper | Box of protein bars. Three beauty hampers worth over £700 each; Sabrina Edgar & Tony Edgar – food raffle prizes; Dee Robson– cash donation; Paul McCrossan – cash donation; City Competitions – £1000 cash donation + continuing to sponsor all of my future events; X.fit Gym– His + Hers gym memberships + 2 full protein/supplement packs worth over £400; Emerge Fitness – six month gym membership; Dean Power – Tattoo voucher; LegenDerry Midnight Baker– Cheesecakes & old school cakes; Maldron Hotel- meal for two; Sinead Hasson - makeup voucher.

Kayla added: “To each and every one of you, thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your generosity not only helped create such a fun night but also helped raise an incredible amount of money.”

She revealed that over 170 people ‘came through the doors’ which was ‘overwhelming’.

"The love and support in that room were honestly unbelievable. From what I’ve counted so far, we’ve raised over £5000 – which is five times what we raised last year .

“This fundraiser wasn’t just an event – it was a true community coming together, and I’ll never forget the feeling of being surrounded by so much kindness and support.

“If I’ve left anyone out by mistake, please reach out and I’ll add you straight in – I want to make sure every single person who played a part gets the thanks they deserve.

“From the bottom of my heart – thank you all so, so much It is only upwards from here on in!”

Kayla also revealed that City Competitions has donated £1000 to her cause and have also chosen to sponsor all of her future events.

Proceeds from the night – over £5000 – went to Foyle Search and Rescue and MAN -Mens Action Network.