'Men's Minds Matter' night of music, support and laughter to take place in Derry
The event, called ‘Men’s Minds Matter,’ a night of laughter, music and support, has been organised by young local woman Kayla Cassidy-Campbell.
Kayla also ran the very successful event last year and it raised much-needed funds.
The evening, described as a ‘powerful night that could save lives,’ takes place on Saturday, September 13 in The Cosh on Buncrana Road, from 7pm until late. There will be music, food, drinks, entertainment and some amazing raffle prizes, including a City Break for two. The event includes comedian Max Roddy; Music Bingo with Hourglass Entertainment; a speech by Cian McConnell and a slideshow in memory of loved ones; a raffle with Micky Doherty; Amy Murphy on Saxophone and Hourglass DJ set to late. Proceeds will go to Foyle Search and Rescue and MAN -Mens Action Network. All welcome.
