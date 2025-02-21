‘Mental Health and Me': Derry woman's new podcast aims to provide hope to others

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A well-known Derry entrepreneur, whose mental health reached such a low depth that she contemplated suicide, has launched a new podcast to show others that there is hope.

Jenna McCusker’s ‘Mental Health & Me’ is described as ‘a self-funded podcast with mental health chats and life’s journey discussions, mixed with some humour - because life is hard enough’.

Jenna, who previously ran ‘Devine Scents’ and is now behind the home fragrance and essential oil products business ‘House of Scents’, has had an extremely difficult few years in her personal life.

Her long-term relationship ended in mid 2022, following which she lost the business.

Jenna McCusker (right) with podcast guest Diona Doherty.

Speaking to the Journal, she said: "It was really hard because, one week, I was running a really successful business and doing something I loved and the next week I was signing on benefits, as I had a mortgage and a child.”

The ‘pain and stress’ became ‘too much’ for Jenna and her mental health deteriorated. She told how she had intended to end her life, but at that moment, something fell off her car keys.

"It was a picture of my son. I felt like I woke up and I thought: ‘What am I doing?’

Jenna decided to try and get back to doing what she ‘loved,’ and acquired a loan and a unit to set up her own business again.

However, she then experienced a severe medical emergency.

"I had Cauda Equina. The base of my spine just collapsed. It was horrific. It damaged my spinal cord, severed the nerves and I was paralysed from the waist down.”

Jenna spent six weeks in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast and said she was told by doctors she would never walk again unaided.

“I took a day or two to completely cry it out. I couldn’t believe that I wanted to live and then it was taken away from me. But then I was determined that I would walk again. My house was adapted and slowly but surely I went through physio. My right side came back, but my left side isn’t working like it did. But, I’m still able to be grateful because I thought I would never walk again.”

Despite still suffering the effects on the left side of her body, Jenna said she sees what happened as the universe ‘giving me almost a wake up call and teaching me a lesson on how valuable life is’.

With the support of her family and ‘lots of work’, Jenna began working again and ‘every day got a bit easier’.

"I remember saying to my sister that I couldn’t remember the last time I had laughed and was my life always going to be like this? And then, once I did laugh I thought: ‘I’m never going to stop laughing now’.

As Jenna recovered, she focused on House of Scents, which has its own warehouse and shop at Skeoge and is stocked in over 30 businesses across Derry.

She decided to launch the podcast in an effort to help others with mental health struggles.

"We all know the craic with mental health and waiting times here, so I never really got any support from any group or establishment. I felt like the people who helped me the most were those who, like me, had been through stuff and were sharing their stories. So I thought, when I was back at myself, this would be something I’d like to do.”

‘Mental Health & Me’ has been extremely well received. An Instagram page based on the podcast has almost 2,000 followers and the Youtube videos of the interviews are building hundreds of views.

Podcast guests so far include Jessica Khloe, Diona Doherty and Sean Lynch, who have all opened up to share their stories.

“The podcast has been really well received so far. It’s main aim is a message of hope and empowerment and trying to help people through my story. I’ve had so many messages from the first episode from people saying they really needed to hear it.”

She added: “Everyone who has come on so far has been so open and honest. There are some difficult conversations, but there’s also some humour and craic in it, as we get chatting.”

Jenna said that she also wanted to show others how not everything you see on social media is real life.

"From the outside looking in, people probably thought that I’d got it all together and was winning at life. But when your mental health goes, it doesn’t matter what you have, you just feel you’re not enough.”

The podcast, she added, is ‘about having hope’.

“There is hope at the end of the tunnel and that was something I really needed to hear when I was going through it.”

“I want to let people know that not everybody has it together. Social media just makes it look like we do. It’s ok to talk about your worst days and it’s ok to have bad days. This podcast is something I would have needed when I was going through it back then, I hope it helps people.”

If you’d like to listen to the podcast, log on to https://linktr.ee/mentalhealth_andme or follow Jenna on Instagram at Mental Health and Me.

*Anyone in distress in NI can contact Lifeline 24/7 helpline can be contacted for free on 0808 808 8000 in confidence; The Samaritans can be contacted 24/7 on 02871 265511 or Freephone 116 123 in confidence; Children can contact Childline 24 hours a day, 365 days a year on 0800 1111 for any issue or by visiting www.childline.org.uk in confidence. Anyone in distress in RoI can contact Pieta House free on 1800 247 247 or text HELP to 51444; TEXT Crisis Textline Ireland on 50808 - a free 24/7 text service; Ring Samaritans 24/7 on freephone number 116-123.