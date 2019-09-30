MetaCompliance to create 70 new jobs in latest Derry expansion

Technology firm MetaCompliance is creating 70 new jobs in Derry thanks to a fresh expansion plan.

MetaCompliance, based at Patrick Street in the city centre, develops cloud software for cybersecurity and compliance.

The company provides software solutions and e-learning content to educate employees on the specific dangers of a cyber attack via “phishing” and “ransomware”.

The company is looking to grow its business into new markets in the US and Europe.

The 70 new jobs will help develop the cybersecurity learning market via cloud-based solutions.

Robert O’Brien, the firm’s Chief Executive, says: “Our ambition is to be internationally recognised in our field of expertise. We have seen a rapid global increase in the demand of cybersecurity products and services, particularly since GDPR has been implemented.

“Invest NI’s support has been fundamental to our continued growth to match this demand. Along with helping to grow our team, it has supported the development of our specialist cloud-based software solutions, and our team’s talent and skills. This ensures that we are in the best position to advance in European and U.S. markets.”

Invest Northern Ireland has offered £695,000 of support towards creating the new jobs and market development activity.

John Hood, Multi Sector Director, Invest NI, remarked: “MetaCompliance is already a strongly established business within the cybersecurity sector. The creation of these jobs will build upon its previous success and help the company to expand its presence in the North West, the cybersecurity market, and in new markets.

“We have worked with MetaCompliance for many years, helping it to reach its full business potential, and I am delighted to see the business continuing to expand and succeed. The creation of 70 new jobs will generate £1.9 million annually in additional salaries into the local economy. I wish the company well in its new export development activity.”